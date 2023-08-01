‘Transformative’ bus service for Carlow town is up and running

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S new town bus service “will prove transformative” according to transport minister Eamonn Ryan, who officially launched the service this week.

The new Carlow Town Bus Service began on Sunday and operates two routes, running seven days a week, 18 hours a day. Buses on the two routes (CW1 and CW2) will run every half hour in both directions.

“The new service will ensure improved access within Carlow town, making it easier for just about everybody to get around,” said the minister.

“This new service will provide people with a new choice to use public transport, leaving the car and congestion behind. Whether the service is used to go to school or college, work, or to meet up with family and friends, I believe these services will prove to be transformative for Carlow town and make a real and positive difference to many people’s lives,” he added.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) awarded the operating contract of the Carlow bus service to Bus Éireann after a competitive tender process.

Route CW1 will run from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) on the Dublin Road to Tyndall College, Kilkenny Road. The route is approximately 8.5km in length with 18 stops from MSD to Tyndall College and 17 stops from Tyndall College to MSD.

Route CW2 will run from the Wexford Road Business Park to Barrow Valley Retail Park in Graiguecullen. The route is approximately 8km in length with 18 stops between the termini in each direction.

The two routes offer an interchange at multiple locations in the town, including Carlow Town Bus Park, Carlow Fire Station and Sandhills (CW1)/St Laurence O’Toole’s (CW2).

It is planned that the service will operate a bus every 30 minutes in each direction across the two routes. Please see timetabled information on the Bus Éireann website.

A standard single journey on either route will cost €1.60 for adults and 90 cents for children, students and young adults under 24, irrespective of the distance travelled.

Leap cards offering discounts on cash fares can be used on the new town bus service. All intending passengers are encouraged to buy Leap Cards, which will be available from nine locations around the town, including post offices and retail outlets. They can also be bought online at leapcard.ie

Passengers wishing to use a cash payment for a fare will be accepted, as will passengers using free-travel cards.