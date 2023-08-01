Two dead and three in hospital after Co Monaghan crash

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two people have died and three people are in hospital after a serious collision in Co Monaghan.

Of the three people taken to hospital, two are in a critical condition.

It is understood that some of the people involved were travelling to a secondary school Debs.

The incident took place on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough road) at around 6.45pm on Monday evening.

Gardaí said the bodies of the two victims have been removed from the scene to Monaghan General Hospital, with post-mortem examinations to take place on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old male driver of the car are in critical condition in hospital, while an 18-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle remains at the scene and the road has been closed overnight.

Local councillor Richard Truell said: “It’s tragic, the community is shocked.

“We can’t get our heads around what’s happened because two young lives have been lost.

“Our thoughts and prayers have to go to their families.”

Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news and said the prayers of everyone in Co Monaghan are with the families affected.

“A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them,” he said on Twitter.

The local youth club in Clones remains open until 11.30pm on Monday to offer support to students.