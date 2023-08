Paul Norton

Rathglass, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 1st August, 2023, in the loving care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Veronica and recently deceased father Arthur (Pops). Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Sheila, sons Paul, Patrick and Tomas, daughter Sarah-Michelle, grandson Ajay, brothers Arthur and Eoin, sister Julie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace