Discount pharmacy gets green light to set up Carlow store

A DISCOUNT pharmacy giant has been given the go-ahead to set up in a Carlow retail park.

Chemist Warehouse, which has five branches in Dublin and Meath, had lodged a planning application for a unit at the Four Lakes Retail Park on the Dublin Road in Carlow.

The plans would see a change of use of the vacant until to retail warehouse to allow for the sale of a range of bulky and non-bulky products, including pharmaceutical-related products, medical and disability aids, baby equipment, sports equipment and associated goods.

In a submission to the council, the company said it intends to employ 25 to 35 people at the Carlow branch.

Members of the public will have access to medication through e-prescribing, while there will be a focus on digital sales at the unit.

The application attracted several objections, including from Carlow retail investor Alan Pearson and the head office of Serena clothing stores, which has a branch in Carlow Shopping Centre. Serena and others claimed much of the sales would not be bulky goods but small pharmaceutical items and that it was not appropriate for retail parks in out-of-town-centre locations.

A spokesperson for Serena said: “It is the responsibility of planners to ensure that town-centre vitality is maintained and therefore this permission should be refused.”

In a submission to the council, Chemist Warehouse said they believed they would not divert consumer retail spending from the town centre.

The outlet’s floor area would predominantly sell bulky goods such as disability aids, baby and sports equipment, along with pharmaceutical products.

Granting planning permission recently, the council set a number conditions, including that the sale of non-bulky items should be confined to less than 10% of the total floor area, and 80% should be used for items classified as bulky goods.

The planners said this in the interest of protecting the vitality and viability of the traditional town center area.

Chemist Warehouse was founded in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia and now has 450 stores Down Under.