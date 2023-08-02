Free fitting check for child car seats

By Suzanne Pender

OVER half of child car seats (56%) checked by the Road Safety Authority’s Check it Fits service were incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

Car seats may seem simple to install, but the installation is often easy to get wrong. The RSA understands that parents are not intentionally putting children in danger and it is an education issue. To help address this problem, the RSA Check it Fits service will be visiting Carlow to help parents and ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted.

The RSA’s face-to-face child car-seat checking service – Check it Fits – will be in Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow from10am to 5.30pm on Thursday 10 August.

The service takes between ten and 15 minutes, it is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. It is a walk-in service with no appointment needed.