GAA star Clíodhna urges people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW footballer and member of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) Clíodhna Ní Shé is urging people to become charitable All-Stars for a great local cause this summer and go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill.

Going Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is easy. Simply identify a local hill or mountain to suit your fitness and ability and invite your family, friends, neighbours or colleagues to join in the fun.

Each €18 registration fee will help fund one hour of in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions, up to the age of six years.

There are families in communities across the country being cared for right now by the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, including eight families in Carlow.

In fact, a total of 52 families have been supported by Jack and Jill in Carlow since the charity’s foundation in 1997.

2023 will be the ninth annual Up the Hill for Jack and Jill, kindly supported this year by global healthcare company Abbott. Organisers are hoping to raise over €75,000 for Jack and Jill’s vital services – equivalent to 4,167 hours of in-home nursing care and respite support – which is a lifeline for over 400 families currently availing of the service across the country.

For Clíodhna, every game is an endurance test, but the endurance capacity of Jack and Jill families in supporting their children day-in, day-out is next level.

“Jack and Jill is a gift of time for so many families who face very tough challenges in their home life,” said Clíodhna.

“These families have a massive amount of resilience, but they need and deserve a break to enable them to recharge and face the next challenge. As a proud member of the Gaelic Players Association, I’m inviting our wonderful community of players and supporters to go Up the Hill with Jack and Jill and the GPA this summer, as we support these inspiring families, who just need a helping hand every once in a while from their Jack and Jill nurse.”

For more information or to register for Up the Hill for Jack and Jill 2023, visit www.jackandjill.ie, email [email protected] or call 045 894538.