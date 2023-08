Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are investigating two assaults in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first happened on Camden Place, where a man in his 20s was assaulted and mugged by two people.

The second victim, also a man in his 20s, was assaulted and mugged a short time later at St. Stephen’s Green West.

In both cases, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.