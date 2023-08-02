Glendale ghost estate in Tullow discussed

By Elizabeth Lee

A GHOST estate outside Tullow was discussed at the last local municipal meeting after Carlow County Council refused planning permission that would allow the owners to finish the site.

Planners refused to give permission to the owners of the Glendale estate on the Shillelagh Road outside Tullow because there was “significant non-compliance” with modern planning guidelines, including room sizes, storage facilities and living areas.

The estate was built more than a decade ago, but wasn’t completed. Since then, planning regulations have been changed. If the owners had been successful in their planning application to finish off the estate, 70 houses would be involved.

At the Tullow MD meeting in July, cllr William Paton said that he was “very disappointed” with the council’s refusal, adding that while he was aware that the estate didn’t comply with modern regulations, the council “could have been more flexible”.

“There was an opportunity here,” he said, adding that the owners could have brought in 300 tenants but didn’t, and instead “got a slap in the face” from the council. Cllr Paton said he hoped that the owners would bring the case to An Bord Pleanála for consideration.

When cathaoirleach John Pender said that the owners had asked to demolish 14 of the units, cllr Brian O’Donoghue refuted this. He also said that “there was no way that the plans could have been passed” and for the property to qualify for a fire certificate.

Cllr O’Donoghue concluded by saying it was “an awful, awful site” and that the planners were “as fair as they could be” when dealing with the application.