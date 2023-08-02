Local businesses feature in Best of Ireland review

By Suzanne Pender

THREE Carlow businesses have featured in Best of Ireland 2023.

The annual publication provides a comprehensive guide to Ireland’s best restaurants, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events and more. In a major coup for the tourism industry in Carlow, three businesses have been listed under the best that Ireland has to offer.

The businesses are Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal, The Foundry Nightclub in Carlow town and Go With The Flow in Borris.

