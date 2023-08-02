Local businesses feature in Best of Ireland review

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

THREE Carlow businesses have featured in Best of Ireland 2023.

The annual publication provides a comprehensive guide to Ireland’s best restaurants, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events and more. In a major coup for the tourism industry in Carlow, three businesses have been listed under the best that Ireland has to offer.

The businesses are Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal, The Foundry Nightclub in Carlow town and Go With The Flow in Borris.

The annual publication, which landed on shelves this week, provides a comprehensive guide to Ireland’s best restaurants, shops, venues, attractions, hotels, events, and more. From drinking and dining out, to shopping, to exploring the music scene through clubs and festivals, Best of Ireland 2023 reveals the essentials.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Married Carlow woman forced to live with parents due to housing crisis

Wednesday, 02/08/23 - 8:02pm

Discount pharmacy gets green light to set up Carlow store

Wednesday, 02/08/23 - 4:23pm

Glendale ghost estate in Tullow discussed

Wednesday, 02/08/23 - 4:09pm