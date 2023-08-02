Man arrested in Rosslare over seizure of cocaine worth €9.3 million

Kenneth Fox

A man has been arrested at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford after a seizure of cocaine worth €9.3 million.

The drugs were recovered by Revenue Customs Officers when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.

Approximately 133kg of suspected cocaine was seized by Revenue Customs Service with an estimated value of €9.3 million.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.