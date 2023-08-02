Married Carlow woman forced to live with parents due to housing crisis

A married Carlow woman was forced to move back home with her parents due to the lack of rental properties in Co Carlow.

The local woman’s story was highlighted among others by housing minister Darragh O’Brien during a recent Dáil debate on housing and homelessness.

The woman aged 33 said she was priced out of the current rental market and there was no hope of her affording a new home if she did move out.

Minister O’Brien said he wanted the words of the woman heard and the stories of her and others put “front and centre” in the debate.

“This is the reality facing people,” he said.

Minister O’Brien called on local authorities to embrace the tenant in situ scheme and also for regulated standards in emergency accommodation.