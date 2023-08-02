Mobile Music Machine to visit care homes 

By Elizabeth Lee

Harpist Orla Fallon played the first of a series of concerts in Co Carlow where residents in care homes will get to hear live music, right from the comfort of their own armchairs!

Orla was accompanied by Lynda O’Connor on violin and Gerald Peregrine on cello when they played a once-off concert in St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen which was greatly appreciated by their captive audience.

The concerts are all thanks to Carlow Arts Office in conjunction with Creative Ireland who have organised them. The idea for the Mobile Music Machine was born during the long, grim months of Covid lockdowns, to bring some love and joy back into people’s lives.

Those concerts started in May 2020 and have to date seen over 100 of Ireland’s leading musical artists perform more than 2,000 concerts in 23 counties, reaching an audience of 150,000 and providing access to the arts for all.

Now the Mobile Music Machine has been cranked up again and stellar musicians will perform 20 concerts in residential care homes and healthcare settings across the county.

The itinerary for the rounds of concerts is:

Week 2 – 21-22 August: Jerry Fish, singer; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano

Week 3 – 2-3 October: Anthony Kearns, tenor; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano

Week 4 – 6-7 November: Sandra Oman, soprano; Gerald Peregrine, cello; Vincent Lynch, piano.

These events are organised by the Arts Office of Carlow County Council and made possible through the support of the Creative Ireland Creativity in Older Age scheme.

To find out more about the Creative Ireland programme, see www.creativeireland.gov.ie. For concert details, see www.careconcerts.com.