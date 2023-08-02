Teenager arrested as gardaí find cannabis worth €360,000 in abandoned car

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 02, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a teenager after discovering cannabis worth €360,000 in an abandoned car after it evaded an order to stop.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí have seized €360,000 of cannabis following the search of a car in The Curragh, Co Kildare on Tuesday.

At approximately 3pm, a car failed to stop when directed to by gardaí. The vehicle was subsequently discovered abandoned in the Curragh plains.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 18kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €360,000. The drugs are to be sent for further analysis.

Follow up searches were conducted by Kildare south drug Uunit with assistance from members attached to Newbridge, Kildare and Athy detective units, Kildare regular units, armed support and the air support unit.

A woman, aged in her late teens, has been arrested in relation to this investigation and is currently detained at a garda station in Kildare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

