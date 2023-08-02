US rape suspect claiming he is Irish orphan due to hear Scottish extradition decision

  • Home >
Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Laura Paterson, PA Scotland

A rape suspect fighting extradition to the US is expected to find out whether he will be sent to America.

Nicholas Rossi is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning.

He claims he is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight, and is a victim of mistaken identity.

Rossi (35) is wanted in the US in connection with alleged offences, including rape, and is contesting moves by authorities there to have him flown over to face legal proceedings.

The hearing on Wednesday was previously postponed on medical grounds.

Rossi was arrested in the UK more than two years ago in connection with the alleged offences in the US.

He was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he was detained in December 2021.

