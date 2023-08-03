Arrest made after ex-Sinn Féin employee accused of child sex offences missed court appearance

Rebecca Black, PA

An arrest has been made after a former Sinn Féin employee failed to turn up for a court appearance.

Micheal Gerard McMonagle (41), of Limewood Street in Derry, has been charged with three child sex offences.

The charges are that between May 1st, 2020, and August 18th, 2021, he attempted to communicate with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempted to cause a person under the age of 16 to look at an image of sexual activity, and attempted to incite a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

McMonagle had been due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in Derry on Wednesday. However, he did not attend, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the court sitting, District Judge Barney McElholm said McMonagle must attend to have the charges read to him.

It later emerged that McMonagle had been taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin hospital on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “a 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today”.

McMonagle previously worked as a press officer for Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland and also for a time as an adviser at Stormont.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said in a statement: “As soon as the party became aware of the arrest, the individual was immediately suspended from employment and party membership.

“The PSNI has not made contact with Sinn Féin about this investigation. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should bring it to the police.”