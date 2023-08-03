Graiguecullen man gets ten months for having drugs worth €1,800

A MAN who said €1,800 worth of cannabis found at his home was for his personal use received a ten-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Kyle Nolan, St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen had contested five drug offences, including two for sale or supply and three for possession.

Garda Rachel Boyd said that a search was carried out under warrant at the defendant’s address on 19 August last.

Gardaí met the 30-year-old defendant at the house, who told him that he had a bag of cannabis upstairs. Along with this large bag containing 85 grams of cannabis herb, two smaller bags of cannabis were found in the house along with a small quantity of cocaine and tablets.

Garda Boyd said small deal bags and weighing scales were also recovered. The three bags contained €1,690, €80 and €66 worth of cannabis respectively, while the cocaine was valued at €217, and Zippiclone worth €16.

In a memo of interview taken after his arrest, Mr Nolan denied selling or sharing the drugs and maintained they were for his own use.

“I buy bulk and I pay in weekly instalments,” he told Garda Boyd.

He said he purchased the large bag for €900 and would smoke it over a period of a month or more.

Asked where he got the cannabis, he replied: “Fell off the back of a truck.”

He said he used the scales to make sure he got what he paid for and did not want to be undercut. He said he took the tablets to sleep and to relax and kept to himself, living a quiet life. He told the garda he worked on concrete paths and kerbs.

Asked by Garda Boyd how much he earned, Mr Nolan replied: “Are you going to tell me how much you make? I make enough.”

Asked did he want to see the seized exhibits, he replied: “Only if I can bring them home again.”

In cross-examination, defending solicitor Joe Farrell asked Garda Boyd would she accept his client smoked seven grams a day.

The garda did not believe it as it was too high an amount.

Procedural evidence was heard from two gardaí in the case and a peace commissioner, who granted the search warrant.

At the conclusion of the state’s case, Mr Farrell sought dismissal, saying his client had a seven-gram habit and would go through the drugs between two and four weeks. Mr Farrell said the evidence did not meet the threshold of Section 15 sale or supply.

However, Judge Geraldine Carthy was satisfied the state had reached the necessary threshold and convicted the defendant.

The court was told the defendant had three previous convictions for drug possession.

In mitigation, Mr Farrell submitted letters related to his client’s participation in Lá Nua. Mr Farrell said his client had not relied on his right to silence when arrested by gardaí. He asked the judge not to impose custody as his client had options open to him. Mr Farrell added that his client also apologised for his behaviour in court before the case.

This apology was in reference to when the judge had earlier announced that she planned to adjourn the matter to a later date due to time constraints. Mr Nolan reacted in an animated fashion at this news, prompting the judge to change her mind and sit late on Wednesday to hear the case.

Mr Farrell said his client’s actions were out of belief that he got a stay of execution.

Judge Carthy imposed a ten-month sentence on the cannabis sale or supply charge and a six-month suspended sentence for the cocaine sale or supply charge. Convictions were recorded on the other offences and taken into consideration.

Recognisaces were fixed in the event of an appeal, including that the defendant be of good behaviour, be substance-free and abide by a curfew.