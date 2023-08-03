Heavy rain expected over bank holiday weekend as weather alerts issued

Muireann Duffy

A series of weather warnings will cover much of the country over the coming days as the August bank holiday weekend gets off to a damp start.

The warnings will cover much of the country, starting with a yellow rain alert for Connacht and Cavan from 2pm on Friday and lasting until 9am on Saturday.

A similar alert will take effect for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan from 6pm on Friday, and will also remain in place overtight until 1pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann warned of heavy spells of rain in parts, which may lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Finally, a status yellow wind warning will also cover Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with very strong north to northwest winds bringing gusts of up to 110km/hr.

The warning will be in place from 1am to midday on Saturday.

Those travelling for the long weekend are being urged to take extra caution on the roads.

Before the warnings take hold, Friday is expected to be mainly dry with just some scattered showers and maximum temperatures in the region of 16 to 18 degrees.

Rain and wind will plague much of the country throughout Saturday, before a brighter day on Sunday brings highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

However, the rain is expected to return on Monday, spreading northwards throughout the day.