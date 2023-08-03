Huge crowd turns out to welcome home Ireland’s World Cup squad

Thousands of fans turned out to welcome home the Republic of Ireland squad following their historic World Cup appearance.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup was the team’s first major tournament and saw them battle in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada, and Nigeria.

Photo: Inpho

Photo: Inpho

On the opening day of the tournament, Vera Pauw’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Matildas.

Their second game was another occasions for the history books, as captain Katie McCabe secured the Irish women’s first World Cup goal, coming from a spectacular corner in the opening half against Canada, despite the game ultimately ending in a 2-1 loss.

Last up for the Girls in Green was Nigeria, and again, the result was a team-first, as the 0-0 draw gave Ireland their first-ever World Cup point.

Thank you to our fans for a warm welcome home back at Dublin Airport ☘️ See you at tomorrow’s homecoming event on O’Connell Street, Dublin for 18:30 👋#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/sT5LVVBF4o — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) August 2, 2023

Failing to progress though the group stage at the expense of Nigeria and Australia, the Irish squad arrived into Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon, prior a homecoming evening on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

Addressing the crowd from the stage, captain McCabe praised the fans and said it was an honour to lead the team.

“Never in all of our wildest dreams did we think this would be possible, to be stood here on O’Connell Street as a team, coming back from a World Cup with all the support, it’s absolutely incredible,” she said.

Photo: Inpho

The hoards of fans, many of them young children donning green jerseys, cheered Pauw and her players, with some fans holding signs expressing their pride in the national team.

The squad thanked everyone for their support throughout the campaign, and even performed a special rendition of the Wild Rover led by Amber Barrett.