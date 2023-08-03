Missing Laois woman found safe and well

Laois woman Samantha Monaghan, 27 years, who was reported missing from her home in Stradbally on Thursday last week has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
