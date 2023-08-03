Parcel of land in Abbey Street, Tullow, is hot property!

Tullow Civic Offices

By Elizabeth Lee

THE decision over whether to sell a small parcel of land at Abbey Street in Tullow or for the council to hold onto it and develop a biodiversity garden was deferred until a later date, when it was discussed at the July meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

A local resident approached the council about the possibility of buying the piece of land, but Tullow Tidy Towns also want to use the land to plant an orchard and create a biodiverse area.

Area engineer Pat Harrington said that the land could be part of an active travel path and that he didn’t want to see vehicles going through it. He added that although it was only a small piece of land, once the council sold it, it would be gone from their hands.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said that the potential buyer wanted the land so that she could improve access to her house, while the director of services proposed deferring the decision. Cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of the MD, said that Tullow Development Association also wanted the land. The decision was deferred to a later date.