Renovations underway at Talbot Hotel Carlow

THE Talbot Hotel Carlow is delighted to announce its significant investment in the hotel in recent months, greatly enhancing the experience of its guests and strengthening its pivotal role in the local community.

The award-winning four-star Talbot Hotel Carlow is recognised for its outstanding guest service and customer care and is proud to be Carlow town’s longest-running four-star hotel. The Hotel was awarded Best Family Hotel at the 2022 Irish Hotel Awards, as well as being certified as a Great Place to Work 2023 by GPTW Ireland.

The extensive renovations carried out in recent months extend to all aspects of the hotel, from its meeting and event spaces to its newly-renovated Liberty Tree Restaurant, complete with a brand-new bar and its beautifully appointed bedrooms and suites. The hotel lobby is currently being renovated and the hotel will see its leisure club and corries bar get a fresh new look in the months ahead.

The fresh new look has been coupled with a renewed sense of anticipation in the Talbot Hotel Carlow, with staff eagerly looking forward to welcoming both local and visiting guests to experience their enhancements.

“It really is an exciting time for the Talbot Hotel Carlow and I am very proud to see such progress being made throughout the hotel, through investment in our substantial refurbishments but also investment in our people,” said Daniel McCarthy, general manager at Talbot Hotel Carlow.

“Our team has gone from strength to strength this year with countless promotions and award winners in our team. We look forward to bringing a fresh, modern Talbot Hotel to the local community through the various improvements in 2023/2024,” he added.

Six meeting and event spaces are available at the Talbot Hotel Carlow, including the newly renovated Tyndall Suite and Hanover Suite. These modern and luxurious conference rooms exude class while offering excellent operational functionality for corporate guests.

Other meeting and spaces within the hotel offer wonderful modern amenities including floor to ceiling windows, air con and projection facilities. Aside from conferences, the hotel offers a selection of Private Dining spaces for gatherings, birthdays, Communions and all those special occasions.

The hotel is the ideal central location for corporate and social gatherings, with many local businesses, clubs and organisations making the Talbot Hotel Carlow their go-to destination.

The hotel has also introduced new lunch and evening menus in Corries Bar & Bistro, with food available seven days a week from 12 noon. Delicious carvery is served daily with the evening menu from 3pm midweek and from 4.30pm on weekends.

Head chef William Bayle is delighted to incorporate a variety of new and exciting dishes into the new-look menu, including Tex-Mex, Seafood and mouthwatering Pastas.

The newly renovated Liberty Tree Restaurant with a brand-new bar is open Friday and Saturday evenings for non-residents. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous meal and the wonderful relaxed atmosphere of this fourth-floor restaurant overlooking the stunning Carlow countryside.

“We are very excited to bring a fresh and refined offering to the local community,” said William Bayle, head chef.

“Since the introduction of our new and contemporary lunch menu, our gourmet sandwiches have proved to be a favourite with hotel guests and locals a like. My sous-chef Sergio originates from Mexico, so the Tex Mex offering on the menu was a no-brainer. Sergio had a huge impact on this aspect of the menu, and it has been greatly welcomed by diners. With four kitchens in the hotel, we’re proud to offer the local community a lot of variety in our menus, whether it’s the A La Carte in Corries, restaurant menu in The Liberty Tree, or our private dining menus for the likes of weddings or dinner dances,” William added.

The Talbot Hotel Carlow has 84 comfortable and spacious bedrooms, including two suites that have been beautifully refurbished incorporating the latest technology. Romantic and exceptional, the suites certainly have the wow factor, offering a memorable getaway opportunity for couples.

The Talbot Hotel Carlow is renowned for its weddings, having catered for over 500 weddings from small intimate gatherings to larger weddings of up to 250 guests. Civil ceremonies can also be held at the hotel. A brand-new wedding brochure has just been launched, with wedding packages starting from a very reasonable €49 per person.

The Talbot Hotel is also the only hotel is Carlow town with a swimming pool, while the hotel’s gym, Talbot Fitness, is hugely popular locally, with an array of classes and a team of experienced and supportive instructors on hand. Further renovations of the pool and gym areas are planned in 2023.

And it’s never too early to book your Christmas party night! Christmas party nights are back again at the Talbot Hotel Carlow for the 2023 festive season. Bookings are available for corporate nights and social gatherings, while shared party nights are €60 per person, with five nights available in December.

The Talbot Hotel Carlow takes great pride in its staff, with many employed at the hotel for a long number of years. They also welcome a huge number of young people from Carlow and Graiguecullen to be part of the team at the Talbot Hotel Carlow, with wonderful employment, training, and advancement opportunities available.

The Talbot Hotel Carlow is committed to the Carlow community and is delighted to support local initiatives, charity events and tourism to the county.

Recently, the hotel has been very supportive of Carlow Rose 2023 Caoimhe Deering, encouraging her on her journey to Tralee as well as sponsoring the Talbot Cup and The Dome Shield for the recent Rathvilly GAA U12 Blitz.

The Talbot Hotel is also proud to sponsor the Carlow GAA Intermediate & Junior Football Championships 2023.

“We welcome a large number of players into the leisure centre daily between the gym and pool facilities, as well as welcoming juvenile players into The Dome for team bonding events, so we’re delighted to have the opportunity in return to sponsor these GAA and LGFA teams within Carlow,” said Sarah Breslin, sales and marketing manager.

“The Carlow Rose selection created such a positive atmosphere within the town, and we’re proud to support Caoimhe on her Rose of Tralee journey this year. The hotel is firmly rooted in the community and locals are paramount to our success. We look forward to showcasing our facilities to the local community for the remainder of the year and into 2024”.