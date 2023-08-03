Tickets for top events are up for grabs at hospice fundraiser in Munnelly’s service station

By Suzanne Pender

FANCY your chances of winning Electric Picnic tickets or maybe heading off to see Ireland versus Italy in the Six Nations?

Well, all that’s possible this Sunday, 6 August, at Munnelly’s shop, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, while also supporting the 2023 Carlow Rose and the wonderful cause of County Carlow Hospice.

The popular service station is hosting a fundraising day for Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering in aid of County Carlow Hospice from noon to 5pm.

It promises to be a great afternoon, with sales of tea/coffee, the deli and ice-cream all going to support Caoimhe and the wonderful work of County Carlow Hospice.

Right through her college years, Caoimhe worked at Munnelly’s and was very grateful to them for sponsoring her for the Carlow Rose contest.

A raffle on the day will have some terrific prizes, including Electric Picnic tickets, tickets to the Ireland versus Italy Six Nations game and lots of other goodies.

All are welcome to come along, support the event and maybe strike it lucky!