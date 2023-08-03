Two houses on offer in rare single property sale in East Carlow

  • Home >
Thursday, August 03, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties present to the market this rare and unique opportunity to acquire two residential properties under the one folio in East Carlow.

These properties Monaughrim, Clonegal would suit many possible buyers from an investor seeking to rent two properties, a family home with a ‘granny flat’ or even a family with an au pair.

The folio consists of: c. 1.4 acres, three bed dormer bungalow, Large 2 storey house, Garage/work unit/office

The two storey house

The dormer bungalow consists of a living room, modern kitchen, dining area, guest WC, 3 bedrooms and a family bathroom. The large two storey house is 115m² on the ground floor, 105m² on the 1st floor and 35m² of attic space.  There is also a detached Garage/work unit/office with a double wide roller door.  The properties are located at Rices Cross, Monaughrim just a 5 min drive from the picturesque village of Clonegal and only 14 km from Bunclody, 26 km from Carlow and 20 km from the  interchange of the N9 and N80 roads at Rathcrogue.  Please call DNG McCormack Properties to book an appointment to view. Price: €475,000 BER: C1. More information here

Dormer bungalow

 

 

