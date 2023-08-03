Visiting suspended at St Luke’s Hospital due to increased incidents of Covid-19

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREASE in Covid-19 has forced the temporary suspension of visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, effective immediately.

In a statement issued at lunchtime today, St Luke’s stated that due to increased infection control measures required at this time for Covid-19, the hospital will be temporarily suspending hospital visiting, effective immediately, except for those visiting the maternity unit and exceptional circumstances as determined by each ward manager.

The increase in incidents of Covid-19 in the general population is now having an impact in our hospitals.

‘There are a number of Covid and non-Covid-19 patients presenting to the ED. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible,’ the statement read.

‘Please consult your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital.

‘We advise patients to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children (unless the children are ill).

‘St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.’

The hospital would also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to please contact their GP in the first instance.

‘Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19, or you wish to have a test.

‘Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.’

VISITING RESTRICTIONS

Maternity unit – Remains Unchanged

Partners can attend EPAU

Partners can attend Booking Ultrasound

Partners can attend high risk ante natal clinic visits based on an individual case by case basis with previous agreement

Partners can attend Anomaly Ultrasound

Partners can attend during the day if a woman is being induced or in early labour on the maternity ward

Partners can attend when woman in labour ward

Partners can attend for Caesarean Section

Partners can attend 10-12 and 6-8 daily

Parents can attend the SCBU by pre-arranged appointments

Outside of these times, sensitive cases will be discussed with the couple on an individual basis.

EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – Only two nominated relatives only

End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – Only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc

Critically ill patient (two nominated relatives only)

One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time

Children should not visit the hospital

The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Fever (high temperature -38 degrees Celsius or above)

A new cough – this can be any kind of cough

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.