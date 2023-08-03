What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

The Monaghan crash and new charges against former US president Donald Trump are the main stories on Thursday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports the stretch of road where the Monaghan crash that killed two teenagers on the way to their Debs ball was the scene of a fatal crash two decades ago. The latest legal trouble for Mr Trump also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on a possible tax boost for families in the next budget.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on ongoing financial problems at RTÉ. An interview with Laura Whitmore on her terrifying stalker ordeal also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on parents’ back-to-school cost fears.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on tributes to Monaghan crash victims Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16.

Over 150 children in State care are at risk, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Herald leads with a story on a man who died in a one-punch attack in Dublin.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on DUP MP Sammy Wilson hailing the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years after he opposed it.

The Irish News leads with a story on an email from DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, which has showcased divisions in the party.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s comments about NHS strikes, the actions of his ministers and the latest legal issues for Donald Trump feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s UK newspapers.

There is little agreement on the main story of the day but political turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic occupy many of the headlines.

Mr Sunak’s comments about a “final” pay offer to striking doctors on a radio phone-in lead the Daily Express, which calls it a “blunt ultimatum”.

But the Daily Mirror has a very different take on his remarks, calling his claim that the strikes are to blame for waiting lists “offensive”.

The Metro also concentrates on what it calls a “difficult radio phone-in”, surmising there will be no election soon as it says he dodged questions about the date.

UK work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is the focus of The Times with an interview in which he says over-50s looking for work “should widen ideas” about jobs and consider roles traditionally filled by younger people.

The Daily Telegraph reports Welsh secretary David TC Davies is facing an investigation by Gwent Police over language used in a leaflet about a proposed traveller site in his Monmouth constituency.

Another political figure facing legal issues makes the front page of The Guardian, which says the US is facing a clash between “the justice system and a volatile presidential election” following the latest charges against former president Donald Trump.

The Financial Times also leads on Mr Trump, saying his legal team is fighting the push for a speedy trial ahead of next November’s election.

A picture of Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska dominates the front page of The Independent as she gives an interview warning the world “must never lose interest in the war” and that a Russian victory would be the “worst-case scenario for humanity”.

The Daily Mail says green power firm Drax is “taking us for fools” over payouts to customers.

And the Daily Star says a “boffin” has vowed to share evidence of aliens with readers in the next month.