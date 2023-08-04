Adorable Tilly in the running to claim Nose of Tralee title

By Elizabeth Lee

TV presenter Kathryn Thomas won’t be the only Carlow lady involved in Tralee later this month!

While the news that Kathryn will be the first-ever female presenter of the annual Rose of Tralee pageant alongside veteran host Daithí Ó Shea caused huge excitement in her home county, another female is involved in an alternative beauty competition!

Meet Tilly Lorey, a black-and-white cat who is representing Co Carlow in this year’s Nose of Tralee contest. The competition is run by Pet Sitters Ireland and one pet per county is chosen to go into the grand final.

Tilly obviously won the judges’ hearts because it’s mainly dogs vying for the top spot!

“I heard about Nose of Tralee and I thought … why not enter Tilly? She’s a wonderful cat and it would be lovely to see a cat win the prize,” said Paula Lorey from Carlow town. Tilly is a member of Paula’s family alongside husband James, four-year-old son Finn, and Dougall, the family’s second cat.

Tilly has a unique selling point that singled her out from the rest of the beauty pageant hopefuls.

Her biog for the competition explains: ‘Introducing the one and only Tilly, the adorable blind cat, who steals hearts with every purr and meow! Tilly may not have the gift of sight, but this feline sensation has a heart full of love and an incredible spirit that shines brighter than ever. Tilly was destined to navigate the world without the blessing of vision. However, this little bundle of joy has never let that dampen her spirits. She approaches life with an unrivalled determination and an unwavering optimism that is truly awe-inspiring. She never lets her lack of sight hold her back from enjoying every moment to the fullest. Tilly’s curiosity is boundless and she fearlessly explores her surroundings, relying on her heightened senses of hearing and touch to manoeuvre gracefully through her world.’

Tilly only went blind in early 2020, when Paula noticed that she was tripping over things and walking into walls. The vet confirmed that the little moggy had lost her sight, but was otherwise in great health.

“You’d never think that Tilly was blind when you meet her, she has adapted so well. She’s so independent and is a wonderful cat,” said Paula.

The people of Co Carlow can have their say in whether Tilly will be crowed top of the pets, because the competition is based on public voting.

Paula would love to see her adored pet be crowned Nose of Tralee 2023, but she’s up against 27 dogs and four other cats, so every vote counts.

Voting has already started and will continue until midnight on 21 August.

The winner will be announced on Facebook Live on Tuesday 22 August and will receive prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MCauley Photography.

Meet the 32 final Noses and vote here: https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-2023/