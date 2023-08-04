Attractive Co Carlow home finished to high standard

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting this three bedroom, detached bungalow sitting on a site of approx. 0.8 acre at Sli an Fhaibhile, Coppenagh, Tullow, Co. Carlow. This home is brought to the market in fantastic condition throughout and is located on the much sought after Coppenagh area just 4km outside of Tullow town. Internally this home has been finished to a high standard and boasts an array of impressive features such as a high quality, modern fitted kitchen and a sitting room both with a feature solid fuel open fire, fitted wardrobes in the 3 bedrooms and much more.

Externally this home is equally as attractive. To the front there is a sweeping tarmac driveway with ample parking. The garden is completely private with mature hedged boundaries and a block built entrance wall with wrought iron gates to the front. The large rear garden is the most tranquil space and ideal for entertaining in the warmer weather. The lawn itself has been beautifully manicured and maintained with mature shrubbery. Ideal for home owners or investors alike, call 0599133800 for an appointment. Price: €349,000. BER: C1.