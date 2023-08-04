  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow man faces dangerous driving charge in accident linked to fatality

Carlow man faces dangerous driving charge in accident linked to fatality

Friday, August 04, 2023

A CARLOW man who was involved in a road traffic collision which preceded another fatal collision appeared before the local district court last week. The Tinryland man is charged with dangerous driving, driving a defective vehicle and driving without an NCT or road tax at Ballyhade, Castledermot on 20 October last.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard an outline of evidence as she considered jurisdiction.

Sergeant Steve Mulqueen told the court it is alleged that the defendant was a driver of a car that rear-ended another car. As the defendant attempted to help the other driver, they were struck by a third car, causing a fatality to the other driver.

The court was told the driver of this third car was set to appear before Naas Circuit Court at a later date, while the Carlow man’s case was to be disposed of summarily in the district court.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client intended to contest the charges and a hearing would likely take two hours. The court was told that the defendant had been left partially disabled from the collision and was an injured party in the circuit court case.

The judge was told that the outcome of the case would have no impact on the circuit court case and could proceed. The case was adjourned until 18 October for hearing.

Full details in this week’s edition of the Nationalist

 

 

 

 

Filed under: , , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Attractive Co Carlow home finished to high standard

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:18pm

Charming Carlow country residence boasts extensive grounds

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:12pm

Carlow teen nails down a spot in best-dressed debs contest

Friday, 04/08/23 - 8:54pm

Similar Articles

Details of proposed Co Carlow wind farm will be unveiled at open forum

Friday, 04/08/23 - 8:36pm

Graiguecullen man gets ten months for having drugs worth €1,800

Thursday, 03/08/23 - 4:57pm

Married Carlow woman forced to live with parents due to housing crisis

Wednesday, 02/08/23 - 8:02pm