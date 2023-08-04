Carlow man faces dangerous driving charge in accident linked to fatality

A CARLOW man who was involved in a road traffic collision which preceded another fatal collision appeared before the local district court last week. The Tinryland man is charged with dangerous driving, driving a defective vehicle and driving without an NCT or road tax at Ballyhade, Castledermot on 20 October last.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard an outline of evidence as she considered jurisdiction.

Sergeant Steve Mulqueen told the court it is alleged that the defendant was a driver of a car that rear-ended another car. As the defendant attempted to help the other driver, they were struck by a third car, causing a fatality to the other driver.

The court was told the driver of this third car was set to appear before Naas Circuit Court at a later date, while the Carlow man’s case was to be disposed of summarily in the district court.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client intended to contest the charges and a hearing would likely take two hours. The court was told that the defendant had been left partially disabled from the collision and was an injured party in the circuit court case.

The judge was told that the outcome of the case would have no impact on the circuit court case and could proceed. The case was adjourned until 18 October for hearing.

Full details in this week’s edition of the Nationalist