  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow teen nails down a spot in best-dressed debs contest

Carlow teen nails down a spot in best-dressed debs contest

Friday, August 04, 2023

A CARLOW teen who is up for the Ireland’s Best Dressed Debutante will take a high-vis over a high heel any day! Leia Rose Byrne from Heather Hill accompanied Jake Smithers on Wednesday night at St Mary’s CBS.

The 19-year-old, who is currently working on construction sites as a carpenter, was voted best dressed by her peers on the night and is now part of a national competition on debsireland.com. Her super-stylish but highly wearable ensemble drew high praise.

The electric-blue dress, replete with handy pockets, was sourced from Leanne Delaney in Obsession Showroom in Graiguecullen. Leia Rose paired the dress with pair of funky Converse runners.

Leia rose Byrne in her super stylish but highly wearable ensemble

The outfit should come as no surprise to those who know Leia Rose, who is currently working as a carpenter, having completed her leaving certificate at Presentation College, Carlow.

Daughter of Paschal Byrne, a carpenter, and Debbie Gibney, a lash artist, Leia Rose hopes to pursue carpentry and set design in SETU.

To vote for Leia Rose, click here.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Attractive Co Carlow home finished to high standard

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:18pm

Charming Carlow country residence boasts extensive grounds

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:12pm

Carlow man faces dangerous driving charge in accident linked to fatality

Friday, 04/08/23 - 9:01pm