Charming Carlow country residence boasts extensive grounds

Friday, August 04, 2023

This property at Crossleigh, Ballyhide, Carlow is a charming 4 bedroom country family residence that offers great privacy and tranquility.  Crossleigh is nestled within stunning grounds of 1.50 acres and provides a picturesque haven boasting accommodation that offer the perfect blend of character and modern comforts.  The property features multiple living spaces, including a cosy reception room, a spacious living room with a formal dining area and a study, making it perfect for entertaining or working at home.  Situated just a mere 5 minute drive away from Carlow town.  Extensive grounds extending to c. 0.5 acres around the house and drive with an additional paddock extending to c. 1.0 acres – ideal for ponies, or other outdoor hobbies.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. BER: D2. More information here.

 

