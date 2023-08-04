Death notices for Co Carlow

Liam Farrell

Malaise Estate, Old Leighlin, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Passed away peacefully on the 2nd August, 2023 at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow in the presence of his sister and friends. Predeceased by his wife Nan. Liam will be sadly missed by his sister Aine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Liam will repose at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Friday, 4th August, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, on Saturday, 5th August, for 11am Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Corrigan

Tinryland, Carlow, Manchester and Spain, July 31st 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness, very courageously fought. Sean will be very much missed by Anne, Joanna and Joshua and his extended family, also will be greatly missed by his many friends and acquaintances.

Rest in peace Sean.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Saturday (Aug 5th) from 11.30am with a celebration of his life at 11.45am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Wearing of black clothes is not necessary as Sean loved colour.

Niall Kenny

Spindlewood, Graiguecullen, Carlow passed away peacefully on 1st August, 2023 in the excellent care of the team on medical ward 2, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Bernadette, Colleen, Derek, Siobhan and Niall, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Kieran, Jack, Alva-Melissa and Alexandra, great-grandchild Henry, son-in-law Stuart, daughter-in-law Vivienne, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Niall will repose at his home on Friday, 4th August, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning, 5th August, by Carpenter Bros., to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Malahide Road, Dublin 5, for 10am Requiem Mass. Niall’s Funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html followed by committal service in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm. Committal Service.