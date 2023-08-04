Death notices in Co Carlow

Niall Kenny

Spindlewood, Graiguecullen, Carlow passed away peacefully on 1st August, 2023 in the excellent care of the team on medical ward 2, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Bernadette, Colleen, Derek, Siobhan and Niall, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Kieran, Jack, Alva-Melissa and Alexandra, great-grandchild Henry, son-in-law Stuart, daughter-in-law Vivienne, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Niall will repose at his home on Friday, 4th August, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning, 5th August, by Carpenter Bros., to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Malahide Road, Dublin 5, for 10am Requiem Mass. Niall’s Funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html followed by committal service in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm. Committal Service.