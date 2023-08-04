Death notices in Co Carlow

Loving daughter of the late Paddy and Ann Nolan (Aclare, Myshall,Co Carlow). Loving mother of Shane, sister of Kathleen, Mary-Ann, Bridget, PJ, John, and the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her son, sisters, brothers, brothers-in law, sister-in law, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Theresa Rest in Peace

Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Myshall, which can be viewed at Theresa Nolan’s Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.