Details of proposed Co Carlow wind farm will be unveiled at open forum

A RENEWABLE energy company will provide details of its Carlow wind farm project at a public exhibition in the Lord Bagenal Inn, Leighlinbridge.

EDF Renewables Ireland is announcing new details of its proposed Seskin Wind Farm, ahead of a public exhibition in the Lord Bagenal on Monday 15 August.

The project, located to the northwest of Old Leighlin in the townlands of Seskinrea and Ridge, will comprise seven turbines with tip heights of up to 180m. EDF Renewables has operations in Ireland and Britain and its Irish headquarters is located in Dublin.

The company says that collectively, the turbines will have a generating capacity of 50MW, enough to power the equivalent of roughly 36,000 homes. The firm adds that if the project receives planning permission and is constructed, a community benefit fund will be established to support local initiatives and activities.

Following consultation with the local community, the project team intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project to Carlow County Council in the last quarter of this year.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm is expected to be operational in 2027. The project will also include access tracks, a substation, battery energy storage, a temporary construction compound, a permanent meteorological mast, underground cabling and a grid connection which links the wind farm to the national electricity grid.

Jenny Howard, head of development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “The public exhibition gives us an opportunity to provide detailed information to the local community on the project and its progress to date, and equally importantly to get feedback from the local community in response to our proposals.

“Our team have carried out detailed environmental, geotechnical and habitat studies, and we’re looking forward to sharing this information with local residents. Seskin Wind Farm will make an important contribution to increasing the amount of electricity generated in Ireland from renewable sources, and the community benefit fund will help support local initiatives and activities in and around the Leighlinbridge area.”

The public exhibition will be held at the Lord Bagenal Inn from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday 15 August. It will feature information about the project and the environmental surveys completed to date, photomontages illustrating the visual impact of the turbines from local viewpoints, details of the project timeline and information on other aspects of wind energy. There is no need to register in advance and all are welcome to attend. A virtual exhibition will also be available to view at www.edf-re.ie/our-sites/seskin.

For more information, visit www.edf-re.ie/our-sites/seskin or contact the project team at [email protected].