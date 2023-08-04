Family and friends toast Theresa’s 100th birthday

THERE was great celebration in Borris last week as the matriarch of the Coady family turned 100.

Theresa Coady (née Kenny) marked the occasion with her family and friends at Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Mass was celebrated by Fr Rory Nolan, followed by a residents’ barbecue and a family gathering.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella was on hand to present the centenary medal to Theresa, while the President’s letter and cheque were also presented.

Theresa enjoyed great health well into her 90s and had enjoyed a remarkably full and active life.

“She was very active … the golf club, bridge club,” said daughter Mary. “Everything could be a party.”

Mary continued: “We are absolutely delighted with how the day went. Borris Lodge were amazing setting it up.”

The birthday girl had her hair done and got the extra touches to make sure the day was enjoyable for her.

“She loves to get the lipstick and the nails done,” said Bernie Walsh of Borris Lodge Nursing Home.

Her sister Tess (97), who is also resident at Borris Lodge, attended the festivities, too.

Theresa was born 26 July 1923 in Palmerstown, Co Kilkenny. From a farming background, her father Tom Kenny was an All-Ireland winning hurler. Teresa grew up in a house with four brothers and three sisters.

All of the sisters trained in the Mater Hospital. She met her future husband, Daniel, when she was nursing his sister Breda in the Mater. The pair married in 1947 and they went on to raise five children – James, Donald, Mary, Breda and Katherine.

Theresa became involved with the Coady family business in Borris. The various enterprises at the time included a farm, bar, grocers and hardware, and Theresa ran a boutique for a period in the shop.

Theresa was particularly fond of foreign travel, spending many a winter in the Canary Islands. She also frequently visited, Spain, France, the USA and South Africa.

After Daniel died in 1984, she moved to Monkstown in Dublin and she joined the local golf club and bridge club. She went swimming at the Seapoint Martello Tower nearly every day in the summer. Teresa enjoyed life to the full. She had a good network of loyal friends and was ready to throw a party at a moment’s notice. Theresa was also a frequent visitor to the Royal Marine Hotel, where she’d enjoy a Jameson!