Fascinating lecture will focus on Carlow’s ambulance service

By Suzanne Pender

LEGENDARY names such as Tommy Wogan, Paddy Sweeney, Ted Dargan, Michael Darcy and Charlie Byrne come to mind whenever the ambulance service in Carlow is mentioned.

Other endearing personalities come to mind, too, like Joe Fogarty, Joe McEvoy, Michael Kirwan, Paul O’Connor and Roger Coffey, and nurses such as Mary Townsend and Jemma Fitzhenry, to name just a few.

These and other heroic personnel will form part of a fascinating presentation on the history of Carlow County Ambulance Service on Wednesday 16 August at 8pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Paul Curran, sub-officer with another blue-light emergency service – Carlow Fire & Rescue Service – and secretary of Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), will present the talk.

Last year, Paul held a presentation on the history of An Garda Síochána in Carlow from 1922 to 2022. This, too, was a great evening, with the photographs and stories all there to be seen and heard.

This year, he looks at the ambulance service, the people who have worked and continue to work there, and acknowledges the pioneers who came and went before them. All who are interested are welcome to attend.

“The ambulance service in Carlow seems to date back to the mid-19th Century. In 1864, the Carlow Morning Post makes reference to two horse-drawn ambulances being used to transport the sick and injured between the hospitals in Carlow town, Tullow and Bagenalstown,” explained Paul.

A few years later, in 1886, a design of a vehicle was prepared and presented.

“In 1896, Dr Rawson made his recommendations of a design suitable for the Workhouse in Carlow. That started the ball rolling a little. Joseph Fogarty and his stand-in Joseph McEvoy are mentioned as drivers of the horse-drawn vehicles at the beginning of the 20th Century,” said Paul.

The board decided to retire both staff and horse-drawn ambulances as the motorised era came along.

In 1924, Michael Kirwan, employed at the County Home as a caretaker/handyman, secured the post of ambulance driver following the purchase of a new motorised vehicle, which was paid for by the county council.

“He would be the driver for the next 20 years until two new personnel, Paddy Sweeney and Roger Coffey, would be employed as drivers in 1942. Michael would stay on at the facility at Barrack Street as caretaker along with his wife Brigid (née Doyle),” said Paul.

“A few years later in 1951, Tommy Wogan, recently demobbed from the Royal Air Force, walked into his old RAF buddy Paddy Sweeney on the pathways of Dublin while out picking up a few messages. Paddy mentioned that he was working as an ambulance driver in Carlow and asked Tommy if he was looking for work, as the council was looking for an extra driver in Carlow,” said Paul.

“Tommy was interested and the rest would be a great career covering 40 years’ service,” added Paul.

All are encouraged to come along on the night to hear more about the service’s interesting history.