Jam-packed schedule of events for Heritage Week in Co Carlow

THE local authority’s heritage office Dr Eoin Sullivan is co-ordinating a series of Heritage Week events around the county showcasing aspects of the living heritage of Carlow. The majority of these are intergenerational and aim to engage all members of the community, and they will be held from Saturday to Sunday 12-20 August.

It starts with a busy weekend of events ranging from Living Our Past with the Cranavane Holy Well Committee in Kildavin to Rathanna ICA Guild, which is organising a school reunion to share interviews recorded this summer.

The story of Carlow’s physical landscape as read through geology will feature in a lecture in Borris Library on Sunday night, 13 August. Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) has organised walks around key towns with local historians and heritage specialists, including the monastic site at St Mullins.

A lecture about Carlow’s ambulance service delivered by Paul Curran from CHAS will be held on 16 August, and ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ is on 17 August, both taking place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.

The focus is on Hacketstown on Water Heritage Day, Sunday 22 August, with the event organised by the local Biodiversity Garden group, while a pop-up museum will feature on Main Street.

With over 30 events – from years of photographic competitions to face-painting for all age groups, to tours in Altamont Gardens and Lisnavagh House and Gardens – there is clearly plenty of scope to get involved and celebrate the living heritage of Co Carlow.

Details of all events can be viewed on the Heritage Week website and a timetable of events is available in local libraries and on the council’s social media platforms.