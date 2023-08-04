Kehoe showcases his talents at European Championships

Friday, August 04, 2023

JACK Kehoe has released a highlights package of his best moments at the recent FIBA U18 European Championship 2023, Division B, in Portugal.

The Carlow youngsters stats were impressive during the tournament. He averaged just under 20 minutes a game, scoring 9.7 points. He showed good range to his shooting, landing 18 three pointers and was also reliable from the free-throw line, scoring six of his nine attempts.

His best scoring game came in Ireland’s first match when he hit 21 points against Romania, and he also scored double figures against Ukraine and Switzerland.

Check out the video below to see the talented youngster in action.

 

