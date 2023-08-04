New placenames project in Carlow town seeks participants

THE Carlow Placenames Project, an initiative to record and map minor placenames in and around Carlow town, will launch at a lunchtime event in the Exchange on Friday 18 August as part of Heritage Week.

The project, funded by Carlow County Council and the Heritage Council, will see a series of free public workshops where members of the public can learn about and record placenames from their local areas.

The launch will consist of a lunchtime walking tour of Carlow town with Lynne Whelan from Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS). The walk begins at The Exchange at 1pm, followed by a discussion with project co-ordinator Eve Campbell and CHAS member Pat O’Neill at the same location at 1.45pm.

It will be a chance for people to learn about the project and how to get involved.

Carlow’s heritage officer Eoin Sullivan said: “Carlow has a rich history, of which we’re rightly proud. This exciting new project to collect and map placenames in and around the town builds on the work of Carlow Historical Society’s Lanes and Street of Carlow project. It will be the start of what we hope to be a bigger project collecting placenames across the county, as has happened in counties Louth, Meath and Westmeath.”

Newly-appointed project co-ordinator Eve Campbell, an archaeologist who previously worked on the Louth Field Names project, said: “Minor placenames used by communities across the country can tell us so much about our historic landscapes, but like many forms of intangible heritage, they are vulnerable to loss as older generations pass away. The Carlow Placenames project is a timely initiative and I’m delighted to be taking part.”

Three free public workshops will be held in Carlow Library on Tuesday 22 August at 7pm and Palatine GAA Hall on 29 August and 5 September, also at 7pm.

All are welcome and participants are advised to register in advance online at bit.ly/carlowplacenames or by emailing the co-ordinator at [email protected]. Full information about this and all the other events taking place in Carlow are available at www.heritageweek.ie.