Showcase your growing journey with SETU’s #WeLoveHort video competition

By Elizabeth Lee

A VIDEO competition for primary and secondary schools is coming into its final stretch, with the entry deadline of 17 September fast approaching.

Primary pupils from fourth to sixth class and post-primary students of all years are invited by horticulture degree staff at SETU to enter the SETU #WeLoveHort video competition, which aims to celebrate the splendour of nature in all its many forms.

Whether the young person is a seasoned grower, only starting to get into gardening or beginning to notice nature’s wonders, all are welcome to enter this competition.

Entries simply require a short video (up to three minutes) on a subject area relating to the broad theme A Growing Journey.

The theme can be interpreted in many ways. Entrants are urged to be inspired by the current season. Right now, nature’s wonders are in full bloom. Gardens and hedgerows are teeming with colourful flowers and bountiful produce, while busy pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, wasps and flies play their vital role in the natural cycle of life. The soil is alive with life that is busy recycling nutrients and driving plant growth.

The #WeLoveHort video competition offers an outlet for young minds to showcase their creativity and passion for horticulture, gardening, growing or environmental stewardship.

Deciding on a video concept may prove difficult, but the organisers have provided a long list of ideas on the competition website. Entrants are welcome to select from this list or come up with their own ideas.

Participants are being encouraged to highlight the significance of horticulture and pollinators in our lives and ecosystems. Whether capturing mesmerising shots of blooming flowers, showcasing innovative sustainable gardening techniques, or emphasising the crucial role of pollinators in sustaining life, this is an opportunity for young people to take the chance to inspire audiences with their unique perspectives.

Video entries can be submitted by parents and guardians, or by a school-based co-ordinator. All video entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges comprised of horticulture students, gardening experts and environmental enthusiasts.

The #WeLoveHort video competition offers fantastic rewards for outstanding entries. There are vouchers and horticulture-themed prizes for first and runner-up individual and team entries in primary and post-primary categories. The competition also offers additional prizes, such as a prize for excellence in enhanced accessibility for diverse audiences, a best overall prize for a video with a food theme, and two prizes for the entries showing outstanding originality and creativity. Above all, the competition serves as a platform for young minds to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future by fostering a deeper connection between nature and its guardians.

To enter the competition and to see a list of video ideas, participants should visit www.setu.ie/HortVideoCompetition, where they will find detailed guidelines for video submissions and other essential information.