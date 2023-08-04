The Ballads of Billy the Kid on the lawns of Lisnavagh

The wonderful Lisnavagh House near Rathvilly

Off the Ground Theatre are taking a trip to the Wild West for the first time this summer when they stage The Ballads of Billy the Kid at the Lisnavagh estate, near Rathvilly.

The famous outlaw and desperado who made his name as a gunslinger and fearsome cowboy in Arizona and New Mexico is the hero of this brand new play from writers, Mat Oliphant and Connor Wray.

An all-new piece of writing, this play makes use of different storytelling devices to whistle through the life of one of the west’s most notorious outlaws, Billy the Kid. An ensemble cast of 10 take on all roles across the stories, showing us what happens when unfortunate circumstance affects the life of a young boy, and how constant media attention and hero-worship can turn somebody into something they are not.

During the play Lisnavagh café will be selling hot drinks and homemade food.

The play is taking place 15 August on the lawns of Lisnavagh so don’t forget the wellies, jumpers and warm jackets!