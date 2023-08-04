  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • The Ballads of Billy the Kid on the lawns of Lisnavagh

The Ballads of Billy the Kid on the lawns of Lisnavagh

Friday, August 04, 2023

 

The wonderful Lisnavagh House near Rathvilly

 

 

Off the Ground Theatre are taking a trip to the Wild West for the first time this summer when they stage The Ballads of Billy the Kid at the Lisnavagh estate, near Rathvilly.

The famous outlaw and desperado who made his name as a gunslinger and fearsome cowboy in Arizona and New Mexico is the hero of this brand new play from writers, Mat Oliphant and Connor Wray.

An all-new piece of writing, this play makes use of different storytelling devices to whistle through the life of one of the west’s most notorious outlaws, Billy the Kid. An ensemble cast of 10 take on all roles across the stories, showing us what happens when unfortunate circumstance affects the life of a young boy, and how constant media attention and hero-worship can turn somebody into something they are not.

During the play Lisnavagh café will be selling hot drinks and homemade food.

The play is taking place 15 August on the lawns of Lisnavagh so don’t forget the wellies, jumpers and warm jackets!

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Upgrade works planned for town’s playground

Friday, 04/08/23 - 6:21pm

Death notices in Co Carlow

Friday, 04/08/23 - 4:54pm

Adorable Tilly in the running to claim Nose of Tralee title

Friday, 04/08/23 - 4:29pm