Upgrade works planned for town’s playground

By Suzanne Pender

WORK on giving the playground at Carlow Town Park a whole new look will begin next month.

Council officials confirmed this week that Northern Ireland-based company Garden Escapes has been awarded the contract to revamp the playground, with work expected to begin in mid-September, which will take approximately four weeks.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that surfacing throughout the new-look playground will “mimic the River Barrow”, with extra play equipment, a sensory area, sensory boards, rope climbing and additional play areas all to be included. The playground will also expand in size, with more equipment than previously.

Mt Knowles added that a “natural playground” for Hanover Park will go out to tender shortly, while the council also hopes to appoint a contractor shortly for work on the playground at Oak Park Forest Park.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the works to the playground at Carlow Town Park, describing the it as “the people’s park”. Cllr Phelan raised the issue of the high grass on hills within the park that people traditional sat on, or maybe enjoyed picnics on, which wasn’t possible with the grass so high”.

Mr Knowles stated that the council was “rewilding” areas of Carlow Town Park and that sections of the hill areas were part of that.

“But we can cut pockets of it to allow people sit down,” he added.

Cllr Andrea Dalton welcomed the work on the playground, adding that for such a large urban area and park, it was a small area, while cllr Ken Murnane said that “in the town park, people always sat on the hill”, but he accepted the cutting of grass was “a tricky issue”.