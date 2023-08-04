What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 11 planning applications between 28 July and 4 August.

Bagenalstown: Patrick Browne wishes to construct a new farmyard entrance and agricultural building at Newtown, Bagenalstown.

Newburn Logistics Ltd wishes to construct an industrial storage unit at Bagenalstown Industrial Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

EEPV8 Ltd wishes to relocate and revise design of a single-storey medium voltage building, previously permitted as part of a solar farm permission, to provide a revised single-storey 20kV substation building at a revised location within the overall permitted solar farm site at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Edward Butler wishes to construct an agricultural shed at Kilmaglush, Ballon.

Borris: Mary Cleare wishes to demolish existing extension and shed to the rear of her dwelling and seeks permission for the erection of an extension to the rear of existing dwelling at Lower Main Street, Borris.

Carlow: Debra O’Neill wishes to retain permission for alterations to a front boundary wall at Hillview Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Desmond Berry wishes to retain a mobile home being used as a sensory room and storage area and retention permission for alterations to existing vehicular entrance to include widening of entrance and demolition of wing walls, retention and completion of side boundary wall at Dublin Road, Carlow.

Graiguecullen: Danny Quirke wishes to construct six two-bed apartments on two floors over ground-floor level parking at Barrow Street, Graiguecullen.

Hacketstown: Nolan Family Partnership wishes to upgrade an existing farm entrance at Ballykillane, Hacketstown.

Rathoe: Shane Rooney wishes to restore, part demolish and extend to the rear of an existing house at Rathoe.

Tullow: Farm Power Generation Ltd seeks a five-year planning permission for the development of the following elements at Coppenagh, Tullow. The erection and operation of a photovoltaic energy development, which includes the erection of c20.9ha fixed panels on ground-mounted frames with an export capacity of c25 mega-watts, an energy storage compound, substation, electrical transformer and inverter units on an overall site area of c22.45ha. The proposal includes underground cabling. The proposed development will have a projected life span of 35 years.