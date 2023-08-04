World champs will test their skills at ploughing fundraiser

By Suzanne Pender

THE wonderful skills and expertise of world-class ploughmen will be put to the test at a charity vintage ploughing event in Clonmore, Killeshin on Sunday 27 August.

Current world champions Eamon Tracey and John Whelan will be joined by former world champion Martin Kehoe as they go back to their roots by using vintage tractors and ploughs.

The event has been organised by the Three Counties Vintage Club and a team of volunteers and friends and is in aid of the very worthy cause of Carlow Day Care Centre.

The charity day is a must for ploughing enthusiasts but promises to be a wonderful family day out, too, with face painting, a dog show and plenty of attractions for all ages.

A tractor road run will also take place, which is expected to welcome a wonderful array of vintage machinery.

Donations are gratefully received and admission is free for children.