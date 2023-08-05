Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin after flooding

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Eight people have been evacuated from their Dublin homes after spot flooding caused by heavy rainfall overnight.

One person has been brought to hospital, Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement.

Met Éireann issued several warnings for heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Antoni moved eastwards across the country.

Firefighters attended the scene of flooding at the Castle Court Estate, off the Howth Road in Clontarf, on Saturday morning after multiple 999 calls were made.

Firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations are on scene at flooding in #Clontarf 8️⃣ Eight residents have been evacuated by water rescue trained firefighters We’re also working with @DubCityCouncil and @ESBNetworks at a flooded basement in an apartment block pic.twitter.com/dkGIKRam1x — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 5, 2023

Eight people were evacuated by water-trained firefighters using inflatable rescue sleds to help people leave their homes safely.

“Operations are ongoing at the incident and firefighters from North Strand and Phibsborough fire stations are working with Dublin City Council crews alongside ESB network technicians,” it said in a statement.

“An apartment block basement remains flooded following the heavy rain overnight.”

Dart rail services between Killester and Clontarf Road were also suspended for several hours due to flooding in the area.

There were also several power outages across the country, with hundreds of people in Carrigaline and Crosshaven in Co Cork left without power on Saturday morning.

Cork music festival Indiependence issued an update to their Instagram at 7am advising campers to stay in their tents where possible to ensure they are secure; Waterford music festival All Together Now issued similar advice.

🚨🚨IMPORTANT WEATHER UPDATE🚨🚨 Please be advised Met Eireann have issued a yellow weather warning. We would encourage you to secure any loose items for the safety of all festival goers. — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) August 5, 2023

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow that was in place overnight until 11am on Saturday.

A wind warning was also in place for several counties, including Dublin, with a risk of falling branches and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for nine counties, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all Munster counties, until 1pm on Saturday, with a risk of gusts reaching up to 110km/hr.