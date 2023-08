Man charged with burglary at Dublin charity office appears in court

Tom Tuite

A father accused of carrying out a burglary at the office of a charity in south Dublin has been released on bail with a curfew condition.

Stepan Pavlov (40), who is from Belarus but has been living in Ireland for 16 years and residing at accommodation on New Cabra Road, Dublin 7, is accused of burglary at Enable Ireland, Corrig Road, Sandyford, on the evening of July 18th.

The charity provides services to children and adults with disabilities and their families in Ireland.

Mr Pavlov is also accused of attempted burglary at a martial arts club on July 18th at the same location. He appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Detective Garda Shane McGrath alleged the accused was identified from CCTV footage and arrested at his home on Friday.

The court heard that his footwear was seized because it matched the video evidence.

It was alleged a man stole two laptops, worth €1,600, and a backpack from the charity’s office while other people were in the building.

The court heard that the burglar in the footage attempted entry to the connected premises.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Kelly Breen, Detective Garda McGrath agreed there was no DNA recovered and no other complicating or aggravating features in the case, such as injuries.

The bail hearing was told there were no witnesses, but other people were in the environment.

The court heard the father of one, who had various jobs in farming, landscaping, painting and fish farming, is involved with his family. The mother of his child also had health issues which was a cause of concern for him, the court heard.

Ms Breen said Mr Pavlov, who is yet to enter a plea, would obey conditions.

Judge Power said that while the value of the property taken during the burglary was low, it was a “serious offence”. He noted the garda objections but said the accused had the presumption of innocence, and due to a likely delay in the case, he was satisfied that bail terms could be imposed.

He ordered the accused to obey a 10pm-7am curfew, have no contact with witnesses, sign on daily at a Garda station, and remain sober.

Mr Pavlov, who is currently on social welfare, was granted legal and ordered to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court in September to check compliance with conditions.