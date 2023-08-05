Yellow wind and rain warning in place for most of the country

Kenneth Fox

Status yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued for much of the country.

A rain warning for Connacht, Clare, Tipperary and Donegal is just ending – while all of Leinster and Ulster will remain under an advisory until 11am.

Wind warnings are also in place for Louth and Meath until 9am this morning – for Dublin and Wicklow until 11am – and for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Munster until 1pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann are urging people to be extra cautious of spot flooding and fallen debris in the affected areas.

Wind and Rainfall Warnings have been updated for today Saturday⚠️⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/0j3OelmtiQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2023

Met Éireann said this morning, heavy rain will continue over Ulster and much of Leinster with spot flooding.

It will clear eastwards by noon with brighter weather and scattered showers following.

This morning will be windy also, especially in Munster and eastern parts of Leinster with strong northwest or northerly winds, gusting up to 110 km/hr in the south. This afternoon, winds will gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Sunday will be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

They said it will be a rather mixed August Bank Holiday Weekend, with further persistent rain coming through on Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday will start off mainly dry.

Outbreaks of rain in the southwest will gradually spread eastwards over the southern half of the country. There will be drier, brighter intervals further north. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Monday night, becoming lighter and patchier as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light to moderate southwest or variable winds.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with further rain or drizzle, which will extend further north later with warm, humid conditions following from the south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm and humid with some patchy drizzle and some brighter intervals. Highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Much of Thursday will continue warm and humid with a little drizzle and some bright intervals.

Later in the day, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country through the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with moderate southerly breezes