Table quiz in memory of Aisling raised €4.4k for Dublin hospital



The late Aisling Nolan McDonald

By Suzanne Pender

THE family of the late Aisling Nolan McDonald were blown away by the wonderful support they received at their recent table quiz – raising a staggering €4,400 from just one night!

The table quiz in memory of Aisling took place recently in the Fighting Cocks pub in aid of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and attracted huge support, with over 300 people coming along on the night.

Aisling from Graiguealug, Fighting Cocks and late of Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen died last March, just seven weeks after her cancer diagnosis. Her death following such a short illness devasted Aisling’s family, friends and the many people who knew the popular teacher in St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen.

Aisling’s sisters Marcella Brennan and Gillian Cullen have decided to remember Aisling by raising funds for the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and will take part in a walk in Vietnam this October.

“To say we are over the moon with the fundraiser could not come close to how we feel,” said Marcella.

“Myself and Gill thank you all, all who attended – over 300 people. We raised just over €4,400, which is incredible,” she added.

Marcella and Gillian would also like to thank the Fighting Cocks pub, Helen and Seamus Molloy, Jimmy Corcoran, Tom Eustace, Maeve Maher, Clare Nolan and John McDonald for all their help and everyone who donated spot prizes and bought tickets.

“It was a lovely tribute to our beautiful sister Aisling Nolan McDonald and in aid of the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar in her memory,” said Marcella.