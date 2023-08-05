Three arrested after cocaine worth €4.2m seized in Cork

Saturday, August 05, 2023

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Three men have been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2 million was seized in Cork.

Revenue officers seized approximately 60kgs of cocaine on Saturday as part of a joint operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s have been arrested and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Cork.

The seizure forms part of an intelligence-led operation targeting suspects involved in organised crime.

Investigations are continuing.

By
