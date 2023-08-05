Tough decisions ahead as county aims to reduce carbon emissions

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the Carlow public and local representatives will have to face “some really tough decisions” as the county aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 51% by 2030.

Climate action co-ordinator Jannette O’Brien attended a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District to update members on the Local Authorities Climate Action Plan (LACAP) and the news that Carlow town has been designated a decarbonisation zone.

Ms O’Brien stated that the local authority was working in partnership with Teagasc, SETU, MSD and others to achieve those targets, both as an organisation and an advocate for the wider Carlow town public, which included Graiguecullen.

The use of diesel on council vehicles, travel and transport, lighting in public buildings, retrofitting buildings, automatically switching off computers and the use of energy and motion sensors were all discussed.

Ms O’Brien stated that the county was “on the cusp of something innovative” and was very positive about the possibilities of collaborations and a partnership approach with various organisations, groups and the wider public.

She cited the new town bus service as a positive development that got people out of their cars and thinking about new ways of doing things.

Cllr Ken Murnane pointed out that by replacing the public lighting to a more energy-efficient system recently, the cost of lighting had reduced from €11m to €8m.

Cllr John Cassin asked about the implications for not achieving the 2030 targets.

Ms O’Brien said that not meeting them was “not an option for me” and spoke of the potential reputational damage and how important meeting the target was for inward investment.